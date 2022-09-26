IAEA Found No Undeclared Nuclear Materials at Khmelnitsky NPP - Ukrainian Regulator

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) An inspection by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) found no undeclared nuclear materials at Ukraine's Khmelnitsky nuclear power plant (NPP), the Ukrainian State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate said on Monday.

The IAEA carried out the inspection at the Khmelnitsky NPP from September 24-25 within the framework of an agreement between Ukraine and the IAEA, the Ukrainian regulator said.

"IAEA inspectors carried out inspected the absence of undeclared nuclear materials with the participation of inspectors of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine," the regulator said on Telegram.

On September22, the Inspectorate announced that the IEAE carried out successful inspections at the Institute for Nuclear Research of the Ukrainian National academy of Sciences and at the Chernobyl NPP.