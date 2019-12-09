UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Got No Invitation From North Korea To Visit Nyongbyon Nuclear Test Site - Grossi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:40 PM

IAEA Got No Invitation From North Korea to Visit Nyongbyon Nuclear Test Site - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not received any invitation from Pyongyang to visit the Nyongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, the new director general of the organization, Rafael Grossi, has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not received any invitation from Pyongyang to visit the Nyongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, the new director general of the organization, Rafael Grossi, has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Jo Chol Su, the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Department, has recently said that Pyongyang is ready to authorize international experts' visit to the Nyongbyon nuclear test site.

"No, we haven't got any invitation from the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] of any sort. You must know that we left the country reluctantly ten years ago because we were requested to leave immediately by the government .

.. It has been a decade, so we have lost a lot of information, the chain of information and knowledge was broken," Grossi said.

The new head of the IAEA has also expressed hope for a prompt political agreement on resolving the North Korean crisis.

"But I'm confident that as soon as a political agreement is reached at the moment there is a process between the United States and the DPRK, and I hope, I think we should all hope, that there will be an agreement soon and when that happens, of course, one of the very first things will be accordance to the agency, because without us any agreement lacks the necessary guarantee," Grossi added.

Related Topics

Nuclear Visit Pyongyang United States SITE All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Brazilian artist cherishes her stay in Pakistan

1 minute ago

New IAEA Head to Visit Russia Soon to Meet With Pu ..

11 minutes ago

Tehran Believes Moscow Will Not Give Up Fordow Rev ..

11 minutes ago

European companies minimise risks from US-China tr ..

11 minutes ago

ATC adjourns online blasphemous content sharing ca ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Deports 11 French Nationals Linked to IS - ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.