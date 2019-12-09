IAEA Got No Invitation From North Korea to Visit Nyongbyon Nuclear Test Site - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not received any invitation from Pyongyang to visit the Nyongbyon Nuclear Scientific Research Center, the new director general of the organization, Rafael Grossi, has said in an interview with Sputnik

Jo Chol Su, the head of the North Korean Foreign Ministry's North American Department, has recently said that Pyongyang is ready to authorize international experts' visit to the Nyongbyon nuclear test site.

"No, we haven't got any invitation from the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] of any sort. You must know that we left the country reluctantly ten years ago because we were requested to leave immediately by the government .

.. It has been a decade, so we have lost a lot of information, the chain of information and knowledge was broken," Grossi said.

The new head of the IAEA has also expressed hope for a prompt political agreement on resolving the North Korean crisis.

"But I'm confident that as soon as a political agreement is reached at the moment there is a process between the United States and the DPRK, and I hope, I think we should all hope, that there will be an agreement soon and when that happens, of course, one of the very first things will be accordance to the agency, because without us any agreement lacks the necessary guarantee," Grossi added.