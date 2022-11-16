UrduPoint.com

IAEA Governors To Press Iran About Uranium Traces At Undeclared Sites

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2022 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The governing board of the UN nuclear watchdog will meet this week to analyze the Iranian nuclear dossier, the IAEA chief said Tuesday, adding the country was expected to explain uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

"Iranian counterparts still need to provide answers about traces of uranium that were found in places where they should have not been. We, as the international community, have questions that have to be answered," Rafael Grossi told reporters in Berlin.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is leading an investigation into what it suspects to be Iran's secret nuclear weapons program.

Its Board of Directors passed a resolution in June urging Tehran to open up. Tehran responded by shutting off two IAEA cameras at its nuclear sites.

The find has been weighing heavily on the talks that world powers are conducting with Iran in Vienna in a bid to revive the 2015 nuclear pact. Grossi said he saw the negotiations as an "important process, which so far has not been able to bear fruit."

