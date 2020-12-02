IAEA Has Access to Iranian Sites Despite Decreasing Compliance With Nuclear Deal - Grossi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) IAEA still has access to Iran's nuclear sites even as it continues scaling back compliance with the nuclear deal in retaliation for the US exit, the head of the UN atomic watchdog said Wednesday.

"There is access, there is cooperation on the part of Iran. I have my inspectors there right now, as we speak," Rafael Grossi said during the MED 2020 virtual conference.

He admitted that Iran's level of compliance with the groundbreaking Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was "nominally" going down but stressed that Iran was open about it.

"It is not done in a clandestine way, it was announced, and it was verified by us, by IAEA, and we report about it. Iran makes no secret about it," Grossi explained.

The IAEA continues to work with Iran despite challenges, the UN official said, adding he believed that Iran's return to full compliance with the 2015 nuclear pact was still possible, as was the case in 2016.