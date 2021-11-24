The talks with Iranian representatives were ineffective, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, commenting his trip to Iran

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The talks with Iranian representatives were ineffective, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, commenting his trip to Iran.

"On November 23, 2021, I had meetings in Tehran with the Vice President of Iran and the Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Despite all my efforts, these extensive negotiations and discussions to resolve unresolved issues on Iran's guarantees, detailed in two reports, have not yielded results," Grossi said addressing the IAEA board.

Grossi completed a two-day trip to Tehran on Tuesday evening, not able to secure access of IAEA's inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities.