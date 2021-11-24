UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Characterizes Talks With Iran's Officials As Fruitless

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 04:41 PM

IAEA Head Characterizes Talks With Iran's Officials as Fruitless

The talks with Iranian representatives were ineffective, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, commenting his trip to Iran

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The talks with Iranian representatives were ineffective, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday, commenting his trip to Iran.

"On November 23, 2021, I had meetings in Tehran with the Vice President of Iran and the Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Despite all my efforts, these extensive negotiations and discussions to resolve unresolved issues on Iran's guarantees, detailed in two reports, have not yielded results," Grossi said addressing the IAEA board.

Grossi completed a two-day trip to Tehran on Tuesday evening, not able to secure access of IAEA's inspectors to Iranian nuclear facilities.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Tehran November All

Recent Stories

Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

Imported tea consumption goes down slightly

14 seconds ago
 China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wedn ..

China's benchmark interbank gold prices lower Wednesday

15 seconds ago
 Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payme ..

Hub71, Stripe partner to accelerate seamless payments for tech startups

11 minutes ago
 Poland Currently Not Detecting Migrant Camps Near ..

Poland Currently Not Detecting Migrant Camps Near Its Border - Guards

17 seconds ago
 Lebanon Plans to Start Negotiations With IMF in De ..

Lebanon Plans to Start Negotiations With IMF in December - Foreign Minister

19 seconds ago
 Lebanon Invites Russian Companies to Take Part in ..

Lebanon Invites Russian Companies to Take Part in Beirut Port Reconstruction - M ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.