UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Discussed Situation At Zaporizhzhia NPP With Ukrainian Authorities -Organization

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 07:30 AM

IAEA Head Discussed Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP With Ukrainian Authorities -Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) with the Ukrainian authorities, the organization said.

A bit earlier, the NPP reported about a fire on its territory but later the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that the blaze had erupted outside the plant, with one of its units having been switched off.

"IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi speaks with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," the IAEA tweeted.

The IAEA also reported about shelling at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is located in the city of Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia Region, and is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian troops had established control over Enerhodar.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Europe Nuclear

Recent Stories

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

Tennis: Lyon WTA results

7 hours ago
 One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of ..

One million refugees flee Ukraine in first week of war

7 hours ago
 Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat ..

Minister-Cards Ministers disburses Ehsaas Kafalat Cards among beneficiaries

7 hours ago
 European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

European equities slide, as oil drops off peaks

8 hours ago
 One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: U ..

One million people flee Ukraine in under a week: UNHCR

8 hours ago
 Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day runn ..

Migrants storm Spanish enclave for second day running

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>