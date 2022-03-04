IAEA Head Discussed Situation at Zaporizhzhia NPP With Ukrainian Authorities -Organization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) with the Ukrainian authorities, the organization said.

A bit earlier, the NPP reported about a fire on its territory but later the Ukrainian State Emergency Service said that the blaze had erupted outside the plant, with one of its units having been switched off.

"IAEA Director General @RafaelMGrossi speaks with #Ukraine PM Denys Shmygal and with Ukrainian nuclear regulator and operator about serious situation at #Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, appeals for halt of use of force and warns of severe danger if reactors hit," the IAEA tweeted.

The IAEA also reported about shelling at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP is located in the city of Enerhodar, the Zaporizhzhia Region, and is the biggest nuclear power plant in Europe. On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian troops had established control over Enerhodar.