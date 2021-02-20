UrduPoint.com
IAEA Head Expected To Visit Iran Saturday To Discuss Reduction In Inspections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

IAEA Head Expected to Visit Iran Saturday to Discuss Reduction in Inspections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi is expected to travel to Tehran on February 20 to discuss Tehran's decision to limit the additional IAEA inspections, which concerns IAEA inspections, according to Iranian state media.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Tehran's intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol on inspections of its nuclear sites starting February 21. The ministry stressed that this would concern only additional inspections.

Grossi and Iranian officials are expected to discuss the future of the IAEA's cooperation with Iran.

