MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Thursday that Akkuyu nuclear power plant, under construction in Turkey with Russia's participation, will fundamentally transform Turkish economic, energy and technology sectors.

"Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant will represent a fundamental transformation for Türkiye's economy, energy and technological future," Grossi said on Twitter

Earlier in the day, Grossi attended the ceremony of loading nuclear fuel into the first reactor at Akkuyu NPP in the Turkish town of Buyukeceli.

According to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, all blocs of the plant will be put into operation by 2028. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom started building the first of four planned reactors in 2018.

The plant, Turkey's first NPP, will be equipped with advanced Russian VVER-1200 reactors, and is expected to generate about 35 billion kilowatt-hours per year and cover up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The project is estimated to cost about $20 billion.