IAEA Head Grossi Arrives In Zaporizhzhia Region Controlled By Russia - Source
Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 02:10 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.
"Currently, the cortege with Grossi has arrived on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, controlled by the Russian government," the source said.