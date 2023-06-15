IAEA Head Grossi Arrives in Zaporizhzhia Region Controlled by Russia - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in the Russia-controlled part of the Zaporizhzhia region, a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Currently, the cortege with Grossi has arrived on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia region, controlled by the Russian government," the source said.