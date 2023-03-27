IAEA Head Grossi Could Visit Russia Soon - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi could visit Russia in the near future, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"I think it is quite possible," Ulyanov said, when asked whether the Russian side plans to invite Grossi to Moscow to discuss security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"Not next week, but some time later, the visit of Rafael Grossi to Russia may well take place," the Russian envoy specified.

On Saturday, the IAEA said that Grossi was going to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP next week.