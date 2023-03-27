UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Grossi Could Visit Russia Soon - Russian Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 05:10 AM

IAEA Head Grossi Could Visit Russia Soon - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi could visit Russia in the near future, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"I think it is quite possible," Ulyanov said, when asked whether the Russian side plans to invite Grossi to Moscow to discuss security at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"Not next week, but some time later, the visit of Rafael Grossi to Russia may well take place," the Russian envoy specified.

On Saturday, the IAEA said that Grossi was going to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP next week.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Nuclear Visit Vienna May

Recent Stories

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxe ..

England claim second victory; Portugal thrash Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifiers

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

4 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange gr ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid exchange greetings on the occasion of Ram ..

4 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.