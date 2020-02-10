IAEA Head Grossi to Visit Moscow by Spring End- Russian Permanent Representative in Vienna

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Moscow by the end of spring, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik

Grossi told Sputnik on February 6 he planned to come to Moscow in the end of the month or in March for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Really, the visit of Rafael Grossi, who assumed the position on December 2 of the last year, is on the agenda. I believe the visit will be certainly held by the end of spring and most likely even earlier," Ulyanov said.

He specified that the talks would focus on matters of mutual interest, including the Iranian dossier.