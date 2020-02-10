UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IAEA Head Grossi To Visit Moscow By Spring End- Russian Permanent Representative In Vienna

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 01:30 PM

IAEA Head Grossi to Visit Moscow by Spring End- Russian Permanent Representative in Vienna

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Moscow by the end of spring, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Moscow by the end of spring, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov has said in an interview with Sputnik.

Grossi told Sputnik on February 6 he planned to come to Moscow in the end of the month or in March for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Really, the visit of Rafael Grossi, who assumed the position on December 2 of the last year, is on the agenda. I believe the visit will be certainly held by the end of spring and most likely even earlier," Ulyanov said.

He specified that the talks would focus on matters of mutual interest, including the Iranian dossier.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Vienna Vladimir Putin February March December

Recent Stories

Russian Observers Say Azerbaijani Elections Were H ..

2 minutes ago

Robbers kill one, injure two in Shujaabad

19 minutes ago

Pakistan our mission, will stick to it whole life: ..

19 minutes ago

PTI government taking corrective measures to contr ..

19 minutes ago

Iran Has Not Proceeded to Final Stage of Reducing ..

19 minutes ago

Government moving in right direction: Leader of Pa ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.