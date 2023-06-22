UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Grossi To Visit Russia On Friday - Senior Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 11:40 AM

IAEA Head Grossi to Visit Russia on Friday - Senior Russian Diplomat

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will pay a visit to Russia on June 23, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"(The visit) will take place tomorrow, on June 23," Ryabkov told reporters.

As part of his trip, Grossi will visit the city of Kaliningrad, the diplomat said, adding that a meeting with Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev is also planned.

