IAEA Head Grossi To Visit Russia's Kaliningrad On Wednesday - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 08:00 PM

IAEA Head Grossi to Visit Russia's Kaliningrad on Wednesday - Official

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia's Kaliningrad on April 5, and plans to discuss the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the agency's representative said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi will visit Russia's Kaliningrad on April 5, and plans to discuss the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the agency's representative said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said that Grossi will pay a visit to Russia on April 5.

"IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will visit Kaliningrad on Wednesday as part of his ongoing consultations aimed at ensuring the protection of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant during the military conflict," the representative told AFP.

