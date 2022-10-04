UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Grossi Visiting Armenia To Discuss Nuclear Safety With Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2022 | 08:56 PM

IAEA Head Grossi Visiting Armenia to Discuss Nuclear Safety With Prime Minister

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan while on a two-day visit to Armenia, which has one operational nuclear power plant

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan while on a two-day visit to Armenia, which has one operational nuclear power plant.

"I'm in Yerevan on a 2-day visit to Armenia, an important @IAEAorg partner. Nuclear power is essential in Armenia's economy interesting talk w/ PM @NikolPashinyan on the country's current & future nuclear power plans. We support Armenia in ensuring its programme is safe & secure," Grossi tweeted.

The IAEA head also met Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and visited Armenia's nuclear regulator, to discuss safety and security with representatives.

Armenia has one nuclear power plant, Metsamor, which was built in 1980 with a 30-year lifetime.

After the 1988 earthquake which devastated the country, the plant was shut down, however its unit 2 was restarted in 1995. In July 2018, Pashinyan stated that the country was working to extend the unit's operating lifetime to 2040, industry representative the World Nuclear Association reported on its website.

Armenia has been a party to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty since 1993. The country has very few domestic sources of energy, and has decided not to give up nuclear power as a relatively clean fuel. Negotiations with Russia's nuclear energy corporation Rosatom are going on to build a replacement nuclear power plant.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister World Russia Nuclear Visit Yerevan Ararat Armenia July 2018 Industry

Recent Stories

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

2 killed, 2 injured in road accident

14 seconds ago
 CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

CM grieved over loss of lives in accident

18 seconds ago
 Political stability, continuity of economic polici ..

Political stability, continuity of economic policies vital to progress: Balighur ..

2 minutes ago
 No evidence against her, Nawaz in Panama Papers ca ..

No evidence against her, Nawaz in Panama Papers cases: Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to R ..

Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund to Repair Damaged Infrastructure - ..

2 minutes ago
 CM directs completion of health projects

CM directs completion of health projects

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.