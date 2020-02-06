IAEA Head Hopes Iran Will Not Impose Limitations for Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi told Sputnik that he was worried about possible limitations for the agency's work in Iran, but is hopeful that Tehran will not go down that path.

On Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in talks with chief of EU diplomacy Josep Borrell did not rule out the possibility of Tehran reconsidering cooperation with the IAEA if "new circumstances emerge."

"I am concerned, but I hope they will not do it," Grossi said Wednesday. "So far the activities have continued, so I hope that we will be able to continue working without any inconvenience. I really hope there will not be any disruption or any interruption."