IAEA Head 'Intensified Consultations' On Creation Of Protection Zone Around ZNPP - Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has intensified the consultations on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), following the recent shelling, the IAEA said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, four IAEA nuclear safety, security and safeguards experts carried out the an extensive visit to the ZNPP, following the heavy shelling that took place over the weekend. The specialists said that condition of the 6 blocks at the ZNPP was stable and that there were no immediate nuclear safety threats, despite recording serious damage done to the plant's territory.

"In the wake of the renewed attacks, the Director General intensified his consultations aimed at establishing a protection zone at the plant," the statement read.

