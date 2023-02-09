UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Makes New Proposals For Maintaining ZNPP Safety Zone - Russian Envoy

IAEA Head Makes New Proposals for Maintaining ZNPP Safety Zone - Russian Envoy

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi has put forward new proposals concerning safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) which Moscow is currently evaluating to determine if they are viable and beneficial, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Thursday

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that Grossi would arrive in Moscow later in the day.

"The director general has some new ideas, they need to be clarified. We need to discuss them and decide to what extent they meet the interests of the case.

I believe that there will be a professional discussion with the participation of all interested Russian departments," Ulyanov said on the air of Russian broadcaster Rossiya 24.

Located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been attacked repeatedly, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. The IAEA has repeatedly stated the need to create a safety zone around the ZNPP.

