IAEA Head May Visit Iran in January - Reports

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, may visit Tehran in January to discuss Iran's nuclear program and cooperation with the agency, Politico reported, citing two European diplomats.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General, Rafael Grossi, may visit Tehran in January to discuss Iran's nuclear program and cooperation with the agency, Politico reported, citing two European diplomats.

According to the newspaper, during the visit Grossi will try to persuade Iran to cooperate with the IAEA as part of the agency's investigation into Iran's nuclear program.

The idea of inviting Grossi to Tehran was suggested by Iranian officials during a meeting with the IAEA experts on Sunday, the media added.

On December 19, a group of IAEA experts arrived in Tehran within the framework of the agency's investigation and discussed the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal with Iranian officials.

Relations between Iran and the IAEA are strained as Tehran continues to develop its nuclear activities in violation of its obligations under the 2015 nuclear deal.

In November, Iran agreed to an IAEA visit as the agency investigates the presence of highly enriched uranium at three undeclared nuclear sites in the country.

Iran signed a nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, with the P5+1 group, which includes the US, China, France, Russia, the UK, Germany and the EU, in 2015. It required Tehran to scale back its nuclear program and drastically reduce its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including the lifting of an arms embargo five years after the deal was made.

In 2018, then-President of the US Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded with a gradual abandoning of its own commitments under the deal. Several packages of US sanctions against Iran have since been imposed.