IAEA Head Notes Progress In Issue Of Freeing Rosatom Employees In Ukraine

Published April 01, 2022

IAEA Head Notes Progress in Issue of Freeing Rosatom Employees in Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) There is a progress in the issue of freeing employees of Russia's Rosatom who are being held at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Friday.

Grossi held a meeting with Rosatom Chief Alexey Likhachev in Kaliningrad on Friday.

On February 23, a batch of fresh nuclear fuel was delivered to the Rivne NPP as scheduled and stipulated by contractual obligations. The cargo was accompanied by four JSC Atomspetstrans employees, who have been held hostage since then by the Ukrainian side in a railcar at the plant.

