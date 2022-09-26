UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation Of Security Zone Around ZNPP With Rosatom Chief

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that he discussed the creation of a security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russian state atomic agency Rosatom, on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that he discussed the creation of a security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russian state atomic agency Rosatom, on Monday.

"Timely exchange with #Russia's @RosatomGlobal Alexey Likhachev today at #IAEAGC (IAEA General Conference) on the establishment of Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) at #Ukraine's #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant a necessary step towards reducing the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi wrote on Twitter.

