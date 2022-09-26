IAEA Head Says Discussed Creation of Security Zone Around ZNPP With Rosatom Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said that he discussed the creation of a security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) with Alexey Likhachev, the head of Russian state atomic agency Rosatom, on Monday.

"Timely exchange with #Russia's @RosatomGlobal Alexey Likhachev today at #IAEAGC (IAEA General Conference) on the establishment of Nuclear Safety and Security Protection Zone (NSSPZ) at #Ukraine's #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant a necessary step towards reducing the risk of a nuclear accident," Grossi wrote on Twitter.