IAEA Head Says Expert Missions To 4 NPPs In Ukraine Scheduled For November, December

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 06:45 PM

The missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to four nuclear power plants in Ukraine are scheduled for November and December, Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) The missions of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to four nuclear power plants in Ukraine are scheduled for November and December, Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.

Apart from the mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), another four mission are scheduled for November and December, Grossi said.

The IAEA stated on Monday it will send missions in the coming weeks to several nuclear power plants in Ukraine to the South Ukraine, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne Nuclear Power Plants, as well as to Chornobyl.

