IAEA Head Says Moscow, Kiev Agree on Necessity to Send Mission to ZNPP

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that an agreement to send the agency's mission to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is close, adding that Moscow and Kiev agree that it is necessary.

Grossi met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday to discuss issues related to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The IAEA chief told the France 24 broadcaster that the agreement on the mission is "very close" and experts should depart in the near future.