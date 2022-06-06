UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says North Korea Can Be Preparing For Nuclear Test At Punggye-ri Site

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2022 | 03:10 PM

IAEA Head Says North Korea Can Be Preparing for Nuclear Test at Punggye-ri Site

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that North Korea can be preparing for a nuclear test at the Punggye-ri site, which was declared shut down in 2018, adding that one of tunnels the has been reopened.

The agency noticed signs that one of the tunnels had been reopened as part of possible preparations for a nuclear test, the IAEA head told the board of Governors, noting that conducting a nuclear test would be contrary to the resolutions of the UN Security Council and would cause serious concern.

Related Topics

United Nations Nuclear North Korea SITE 2018

Recent Stories

Govt plans to increase tax on income through socia ..

Govt plans to increase tax on income through social media

15 minutes ago
 Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability R ..

Hbl Launches Its First Impact And Sustainability Report

1 hour ago
 Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Bl ..

Blue World City Introduces Blue Town Smart City Block with easy access from cana ..

1 hour ago
 Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion a ..

Armeena Khan opens up about no-confidence-motion against PM Johnson

1 hour ago
 Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

Police present Dua Zahra before SHC today

2 hours ago
 Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

Rupee again touches 199.75 against the US dollar

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.