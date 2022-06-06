IAEA Head Says North Korea Can Be Preparing for Nuclear Test at Punggye-ri Site

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that North Korea can be preparing for a nuclear test at the Punggye-ri site, which was declared shut down in 2018, adding that one of tunnels the has been reopened.

The agency noticed signs that one of the tunnels had been reopened as part of possible preparations for a nuclear test, the IAEA head told the board of Governors, noting that conducting a nuclear test would be contrary to the resolutions of the UN Security Council and would cause serious concern.