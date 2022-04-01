IAEA Head Says Planned Equipment Deliveries to Ukraine Already Launched

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already begun supplying Ukraine with necessary equipment yet additional efforts are required to reconcile what Kiev needs and what equipment is available, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already begun supplying Ukraine with necessary equipment yet additional efforts are required to reconcile what Kiev needs and what equipment is available, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

Grossi visited a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday to assess the nuclear safety in the country amid ongoing hostilities.

"In terms of the activities and the assistance that we are going to be providing (to Ukraine), it has many aspects.

There is one that has to do with advice and support which is being given remotely. The second is in the area of delivery of equipment that has also started," Grossi said at a briefing.

He noted that a number of countries, IAEA member-states, are offering assistance but the agency needs "to reconcile what the Ukrainian colleagues need and what is available."

Meanwhile, Grossi stressed that the IAEA has no intentions of deploying a large number of its experts in Ukraine, with consultations being held on which exactly experts are required.