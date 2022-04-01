UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says Planned Equipment Deliveries To Ukraine Already Launched

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2022 | 07:46 PM

IAEA Head Says Planned Equipment Deliveries to Ukraine Already Launched

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already begun supplying Ukraine with necessary equipment yet additional efforts are required to reconcile what Kiev needs and what equipment is available, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has already begun supplying Ukraine with necessary equipment yet additional efforts are required to reconcile what Kiev needs and what equipment is available, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

Grossi visited a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on Wednesday to assess the nuclear safety in the country amid ongoing hostilities.

"In terms of the activities and the assistance that we are going to be providing (to Ukraine), it has many aspects.

There is one that has to do with advice and support which is being given remotely. The second is in the area of delivery of equipment that has also started," Grossi said at a briefing.

He noted that a number of countries, IAEA member-states, are offering assistance but the agency needs "to reconcile what the Ukrainian colleagues need and what is available."

Meanwhile, Grossi stressed that the IAEA has no intentions of deploying a large number of its experts in Ukraine, with consultations being held on which exactly experts are required.

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear Kiev

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provided services in 477 emergencies d ..

Rescue-1122 provided services in 477 emergencies during March

52 seconds ago
 Over 8.15m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.15m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 Commissioner congratulates deaf dumb cricket team ..

Commissioner congratulates deaf dumb cricket team on 2nd position

55 seconds ago
 SMIU's DAIMS organizes a seminar on digital busine ..

SMIU's DAIMS organizes a seminar on digital business

59 seconds ago
 EU Not Ruling Out Use of Property of Sanctioned In ..

EU Not Ruling Out Use of Property of Sanctioned Individuals for Ukraine's Restor ..

3 minutes ago
 PML-N and PTI wins one seat each of Tehsil mayor i ..

PML-N and PTI wins one seat each of Tehsil mayor in distt Mansehra

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.