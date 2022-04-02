UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says Russia Confirmed Withdrawal Of Forces From Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2022 | 03:30 AM

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi said that Russia had confirmed the withdrawal of its forces from the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP).

On Friday, the IAEA chief held a meeting with Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev and other high-ranking Russian officials in Kaliningrad, to discuss, among other things, the situation with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Prior to that, he traveled to Ukraine for negotiations on delivering urgent technical support to the country's nuclear facilities.

"Ukraine has informed the IAEA that all Russian forces have left the Chornobyl NPP, and this was confirmed by the Russian officials at today's meeting in Kaliningrad.

Ukraine has not yet reported any staff rotation at the Chornobyl NPP since 20-21 March," Grossi said in a statement on late Friday.

He plans to head an IAEA assistance and support missions to the Chernobyl NPP in the near future.

"It will be the first in a series of such nuclear safety and security missions to Ukraine," the IAEA stressed.

After this week's Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul, Moscow announced the significant de-escalation of hostilities in the Kiev and Chernihiv regions. Soon after that, Russia really withdrew the majority of its troops from the areas.

