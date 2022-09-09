UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says Shelling In ZNPP Area Should Be Stopped

September 09, 2022

Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Friday called for an immediate end of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) due to the critical situation in the facility's power supply

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), on Friday called for an immediate end of shelling at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) due to the critical situation in the facility's power supply.

"The shelling around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must stop and a nuclear safety and security protection zone agreed immediately," Grossi said in an address posted on his social media, adding that the "shelling has caused a complete blackout in #Enerhodar and compromised the safe operation of the nearby #Zaporizhzhya NPP."

