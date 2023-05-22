UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says Situation With Nuclear Safety At ZNPP Extremely Unstable

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2023 | 12:50 PM

IAEA Head Says Situation With Nuclear Safety at ZNPP Extremely Unstable

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) The situation with nuclear safety at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is 'extremely vulnerable," International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday, calling on parties to agree on the plant's protection.

Earlier in the day, the power plant said that it had switched to operation on diesel generators due to the shutdown of the last high-voltage line. The cause of the shutdown of the high-voltage line is under investigation. The radiation levels remain within the normal range.

"Ukraine's #ZNPP this morning lost all external electricity for 7th time during conflict, forcing it to rely on emergency diesel generators for power; nuclear safety situation at the plant extremely vulnerable. We must agree to protect plant now; this situation cannot continue," Grossi tweeted.

