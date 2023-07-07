Open Menu

IAEA Head Says Some Progress Made In Getting Access To ZNPP Facilities

Faizan Hashmi Published July 07, 2023 | 08:17 PM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has achieved a certain progress in getting more access for additional monitoring at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has achieved a certain progress in getting more access for additional monitoring at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday.

The IAEA had received more access to the station, including its cooling pools, Grossi told a press conference in the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo, adding that there were no signs of explosives and mines at the facilities inspected by the agency at the station. He expressed confidence that the IAEA would also get access to the roof of the station after it had made a relevant request to officials.

Grossi added that it would take time to get access at the station since it is located in the combat zone.

On Wednesday. the IAEA said that its experts had requested additional access to the facilities of the ZNPP to confirm absence of mines and explosives.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia allegedly wanted to detonate the ZNPP and had already planted mines for it.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It went under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident.

The International Atomic Energy Agency established a permanent presence of its experts at the ZNPP in September 2022 to guarantee its safety during the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

