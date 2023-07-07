(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2023) Japan's plan to discharge treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant (NPP) into the sea is safe and there is no better alternative to it, CNN reported on Friday, citing International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi.

Earlier in the week, the IAEA said that the plans to discharge treated water from the NPP, which was severely damaged by an earthquake in 2011, were in line with the agency's safety standards. Meanwhile, China's General Administration of Customs said earlier in the day that the Chinese authorities had decided to ban food imports from 10 prefectures in Japan because of Tokyo's intention to dump treated water into the sea.

Grossi told CNN that he was "completely convinced of the sound basis" of the IAEA's conclusions, adding that there is no better option than the scheme proposed by the Japanese government to deal with the wastewater collected since the 2011 disaster.

Speaking at a press conference at the Japan National Press Club in Tokyo on Friday, Grossi stated the release of water would not cause transboundary effects due to the low concentration of radionuclides in the contaminated water.

In 2021, Japan announced its plans to dispose of Fukushima's treated water and invited the IAEA to verify that it would be safe. Some countries, including initially New Zealand and South Korea, opposed Japan's plans, fearing that radioactive water would affect their populations.

Tokyo had originally planned to begin discharging water purified of all radionuclides except tritium into the ocean 1 kilometer (0.6 miles) from the NPP this spring. However, due to adverse weather conditions and other factors, the deadline was pushed back to the summer of 2023.