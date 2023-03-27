UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says Visited Dnipro Hydroelectric Station In Zaporizhzhia, Met With Zelenskyy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2023 | 06:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Monday that he visited the Dnipro hydroelectric station in Zaporizhzhia and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy there.

On March 25, the IAEA said that Grossi that will pay a visit to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) next week.

"The Dnieper hydroelectric station is an essential part of the system that sustains the nuclear safety of the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Zelenskyy showed me the recent damage suffered by the dam," Grossi said on Twitter.

The Dnipro hydroelectric station is located in the city of Zaporizhzhia currently controlled by Ukraine. A senior official of the Zaporizhzhia regional administration, Vladimir Rogov earlier said that the station had been mined since early March, as Kiev expected the Russian military to take the city. Should the provocation planned by Ukraine is implemented, then an uncontrolled discharge of water will take place.

