IAEA Head Says Will Continue Intensive Consultations With Moscow, Kiev on ZNPP Safety Zone

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Friday that he will continue intensive consultations with both Moscow and Kiev on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"Everybody agrees that the plant - located on the frontline in an active combat area - needs to be protected, but these are very complex negotiations. I will not stop until the much-needed zone is a reality. I will continue my intensive consultations with both Ukraine and the Russian Federation in the coming days and weeks," Grossi said in a statement, published on the IAEA website.