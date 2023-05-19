UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head Says Will Visit China In Late May

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 06:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said Thursday he will visit China by the end of May.

"China, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and one of the global powers, is a country that has a say in many things where the IAEA also has some role to play ...

When we talk about global non-proliferation issues, my discussions with Beijing are simply indispensable," Grossi said in an interview with Chinese news agency Xinhua, adding that his visit to China was a "much-awaited visit" as China is "one of the IAEA's most important partners and a world leader in every respect, in particular, nuclear matters."

He added that he will visit some of China's critical nuclear facilities during the visit.

The trip will mark Grossi's first visit to China since he took over as the director general of the IAEA in 2019, the report said.

