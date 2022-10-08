IAEA Head Says Will Visit Russia, Ukraine Next Week on Zaporizhzhia Plant Safety Zone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi said on Saturday he will visit Russia early next week and then return to Kiev for further consultations on implementation of a safety zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The resumption of shelling, hitting the plant's sole source of external power, is tremendously irresponsible. The Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant must be protected. I will soon travel to the Russian Federation, and then return to Ukraine, to agree on a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the plant," he said in a statement.