IAEA Head Sure Mission to ZNPP Can Be Carried Out Safely - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi has expressed confidence upon arrival at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) that the agency's mission to the plant can be carried out safely, the NBC news broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been routinely shelled by Ukrainian troops as they seek to wrestle control of the nuclear site from Russia.