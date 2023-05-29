IAEA Head to Inform UN Security Council About Security Situation at ZNPP - Russian Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossiis expected to brief the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) about the security situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"Tomorrow the IAEA Director General Mr. Rafael Mariano Grossi will brief the UNSC on the situation at the ZNPP. He is expected to outline concrete ideas on how to strengthen nuclear safety and security at this nuclear power plant. We appreciate Mr. Grossi's efforts," Ulyanov said on Twitter.