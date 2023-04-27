UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head To Participate In Akkuyu NPP Fuel Loading Ceremony - Turkish Energy Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2023 | 01:20 AM

IAEA Head to Participate in Akkuyu NPP Fuel Loading Ceremony - Turkish Energy Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will attend the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on April 27, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held in Mersin on Thursday. The presidents of Turkey and Russia will attend the event online.

"The head of the International Atomic Agency will arrive. He will raise the flag, thus Akkuyu will be a kind of nuclear island. Within this framework, inspections will be carried out," the minister told CNN Turk.

Related Topics

Russia Turkey Nuclear April Event

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prin ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

26 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of P ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

26 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince ..

UAQ Ruler condoles Saudi King over death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prin ..

Sharjah Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah

1 hour ago
 JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority ..

JS Bank takes step towards enhancement of minority BIPL shareholders

2 hours ago
 Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang ..

Niece of Colombian Vice President Injured in Gang Skirmish - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.