IAEA Head to Participate in Akkuyu NPP Fuel Loading Ceremony - Turkish Energy Minister

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), will attend the ceremony for nuclear fuel loading at Turkey's Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) on April 27, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez said on Wednesday.

The ceremony will be held in Mersin on Thursday. The presidents of Turkey and Russia will attend the event online.

"The head of the International Atomic Agency will arrive. He will raise the flag, thus Akkuyu will be a kind of nuclear island. Within this framework, inspections will be carried out," the minister told CNN Turk.