(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2022) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday that International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi agreed to send experts to Ukraine after Moscow announced the creation of a "dirty bomb" by Kiev.

"In my call with (Grossi) I officially invited IAEA to urgently send experts to peaceful facilities in Ukraine which Russia deceitfully claims to be developing a dirty bomb. He agreed," Kuleba tweeted, adding that Ukraine "has nothing to hide."