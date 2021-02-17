MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will travel to Tehran on February 20 to discuss Tehran's decision to limit the additional IAEA inspections, which concerns IAEA inspections, Tasnim news agency reported Wednesday.

On Monday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed Iran's intentions to limit the implementation of the Additional Protocol ) on inspections of its nuclear sites starting February 21. The ministry stressed that this would concern only additional inspections.

According to the news agency, Grossi and Iranian officials will discuss the future of the IAEA cooperation with Iran.