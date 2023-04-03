UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head To Visit Moscow On Wednesday - Russian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 05:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will pay a visit to Russia on April 5, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

"The day after tomorrow, (Grossi's) his next meeting with the Russian interdepartmental delegation on the territory of Russia will take place," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

