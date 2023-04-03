IAEA Head to Visit Russia on Wednesday - Russian Envoy

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will pay a visit to Russia on April 5, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, will pay a visit to Russia on April 5, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Monday.

Last week, Grossi visited the ZNPP last week and inspected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) together with the plant's management and responsible technical staff. The IAEA head said he may visit Russia again soon to discuss the situation around the ZNPP.

"The day after tomorrow, (Grossi's) his next meeting with the Russian interdepartmental delegation on the territory of Russia will take place," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The parties will discuss a document, concerning the ZNPP's safety, the official added.

"We are working on the text of a small document, which is only one page, but where the main thing is reflected � that the station needs to be protected, it is necessary to guarantee that there are no attacks on the station or from the station's territory.

We have no problems with this... Ukrainians are required to confirm that they are making a political commitment not to shell the station. The Ukrainian side has problems with this," Ulyanov explained.

Located on the left bank of the Dnipro River, the ZNPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe by number of units and energy output. It came under Russia's control in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. An international mission led by Grossi visited the plant from August 31 to September 5. IAEA observers have since been staying at the plant on a rotational basis. Following the visit by the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed multiple attacks on the ZNPP.