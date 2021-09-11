UrduPoint.com

IAEA Head To Visit Tehran To Meet With Iranian Nuclear Agency Leadership - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will travel to Tehran to meet with the leadership of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), Iranian Ambassador to the IAEA Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday.

"[Rafael Grossi] will travel to Tehran this afternoon. He will meet Vice-President and head of the AEOI tomorrow. The two sides will issue a joint Statement," Gharibabadi tweeted.

The IAEA head is expected to return to Vienna on Monday to report on his trip to the international watchdog's Chair of the board, Russia's permanent representative in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said.

