IAEA Head Wants Several Experts to Remain at ZNPP on Permanent Basis - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2022) International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi intends to leave several experts at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) on a permanent basis, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to the international organizations in Vienna, told Sputnik on Monday.

Grossi said earlier in the day that the agency had sent an expert mission to the NPP, adding that the delegation is expected to arrive this week.

"We understand that it is the intention of the (IAEA) director general to keep a few people at the plant on a full-time basis," Ulyanov said.