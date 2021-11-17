Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will pay visit to Tehran on November 22, Iranian news wire reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi will pay visit to Tehran on November 22, Iranian news wire reported on Wednesday.

Grossi is expected to arrive in Tehran on November 22 to meet the following day Iran's High Officials, namely Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami, Tansim news agency reported.