IAEA Hopes To Succeed In Persuading Iran To Grant Access To Two Nuclear Sites - Grossi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 04:39 PM

IAEA Hopes to Succeed in Persuading Iran to Grant Access to Two Nuclear Sites - Grossi

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes that Iran will eventually grant it access to two nuclear facilities after four months of denial, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) hopes that Iran will eventually grant it access to two nuclear facilities after four months of denial, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said on Monday.

"We certainly hope that our efforts will succeed and we'll eventually be allowed in," Grossi told reporters after a meeting of the agency's board of Directors.

"We have reported back in March and again now � we have information for a number of years already that we have been corroborating and validating that indicates the possibility of the existence of nuclear material or activities there which justifies the fact that we are reaching out and asking Iran for more clarification about them.

In fact, it's about three [sites], but one place is no longer relevant in terms of potential visit there. So this is the basis of our interest at the moment," he added.

It is up to the Board of Directors members to decide how to respond to Iran's denial of access to the two nuclear sites, the IAEA chief said.

