IAEA in Touch With Russia, Ukraine Over Access to Zaporizhzhia NPP - Kremlin

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in touch with both Russia and Ukraine on the issue of access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in touch with both Russia and Ukraine on the issue of access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) in southern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said during the meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier in May that he is planning to visit the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the nearest future.

"The (nuclear) agency is in contact with both the Ukrainian side and the Russian side on the organization of this trip. Naturally, the organization of such a trip is associated with the need to resolve a number of logistical and technical issues," Peskov told reporters.

The details of this trip are being currently agreed on, the official added.