IAEA Initiative on ZNPP Safe Zone Depends on Kiev - Russian Envoy

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) The implementation of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) initiative to create a safe zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) depends on Kiev, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"Well, also on the Americans, who are long overdue to advise their friends in Kiev to take a more responsible approach," Ulyanov said.

Nonetheless, he expressed doubt that the United States would come forward to influence the situation.

"Washington is very carefully adjusting to Kiev's stance and does not want to create a situation where the Ukrainian authorities would be under even the slightest pressure from the international community, even if we are talking about obvious things," the Russian envoy said.