IAEA Inspections of Iranian Sites Should Not Be 'Bargaining Chip' at Nuclear Talks - Chief

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at Iran's nuclear facilities should not become "a bargaining chip" during the nuclear talks with Iran, IAEA head Rafael Grossi said on Monday at the start of the quarterly meeting of the agency's board of governors.

Following his emergency visit to Iran in late February, Grossi said that Tehran had agreed to prolong the international watchdog's inspections of its nuclear facilities but in a limited capacity. This came after Tehran threatened to suspend the monitoring unless the United States lift sanctions.

"Without the inspection work, nothing is really based on a safe foundation. This is why I am worrying about this ... The inspection work of the IAEA must be preserved. The inspection work of the IAEA should not be put in the middle of a negotiating table as a bargaining chip," Grossi said at a press conference.

According to the IAEA chief, having inspections and ensuring transparency is not a reward or a penalty but the essence of the agency's work.

"Whatever kind of political arrangement may be reached, it will not be possible without a strong robust presence of the IAEA inspectors, and this is what I hoped will be preserved," Grossi added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing two senior Western diplomats, that Iran rejected the offer of the US and the European Union to have direct nuclear talks with Washington in the coming weeks, seeking guarantees that the latter will remove sanctions after the meeting. In response, the US expressed disappointment with Tehran's decision, adding that it will discuss further steps with P5+1 partners.