IAEA Inspectors Arrive in Iran; Talks, Inspections of Nuclear Facilities Underway - Tehran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) The inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been in the Iran for the second day, where they are holding talks with Iranian officials, as well as inspecting nuclear facilities, Mohammad Eslami, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"The representatives of the IAEA are now in Tehran. Negotiations have been underway since yesterday, they visit and carry out inspections of our nuclear facilities. The issue of incorrect information recently presented by one of the inspectors of the agency is being corrected.

We will not allow failures in cooperation with the IAEA," the Tasnim agency quoted Eslami as saying.

Last Sunday, Bloomberg reported citing two high-ranking diplomats that IAEA inspectors had discovered last week in Iran the presence of uranium enriched up to 84% ” an amount sufficient to create a nuclear weapon. In response, the official representative of the AEOI called such reports a "distortion of facts," pointing once again to the "peaceful" orientation of Iran's nuclear energy.