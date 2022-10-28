UrduPoint.com

IAEA Inspectors To Conduct Very Detailed Work In Ukraine - Director General

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 03:30 AM

IAEA Inspectors to Conduct Very Detailed Work in Ukraine - Director General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be conducting more detailed work in several places across Ukraine, including in the southern part, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"So, we are going to revisit this case with a different kind of work because normally, our inspections are looking for nuclear material: direct nuclear material, enriched uranium, plutonium, thorium. In this case, there is mention of certain isotopes, cesium and strontium. We are going to be performing a different kind of work," Grossi said on Thursday. "It's going to be very detailed work."

Related Topics

Ukraine Nuclear

Recent Stories

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO re ..

TB deaths rose during coronavirus pandemic: WHO report

3 hours ago
 Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to ar ..

Imran admitted offering indefinite extension to army chief: Marriyum

3 hours ago
 US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Ch ..

US Recognizes That Security Landscape in Europe Changed Because of Ukraine - Whi ..

3 hours ago
 Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Ou ..

Israeli F-16s Fire Cruise Missiles on Damascus' Outskirts - Russian Military

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose informatio ..

Khawaja Asif asks PTI Chief to disclose information about Arshad's departure, ki ..

3 hours ago
 Govt to formulate independent commission to invest ..

Govt to formulate independent commission to investigate Arshad Sharif's murder: ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.