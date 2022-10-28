IAEA Inspectors to Conduct Very Detailed Work in Ukraine - Director General

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be conducting more detailed work in several places across Ukraine, including in the southern part, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

"So, we are going to revisit this case with a different kind of work because normally, our inspections are looking for nuclear material: direct nuclear material, enriched uranium, plutonium, thorium. In this case, there is mention of certain isotopes, cesium and strontium. We are going to be performing a different kind of work," Grossi said on Thursday. "It's going to be very detailed work."