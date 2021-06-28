IAEA Inspectors to Visit Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Belarusian Energy Ministry has confirmed that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency will arrive at the Astravets nuclear power plant on Wednesday.

"Experts of the IAEA's International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS) will be on site at the Belarusian NPP from June 30 to July 1," it said, referring to the nuclear plant by its official name.

The IPPAS schedule says that experts were due to visit Belarus from June 27 to July 9.

The ministry said experts from Russia, France, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States would inspect the unit control room, the nuclear fuel pool and the fuel-reloading unit, among others.

Russia is helping Belarus build its first nuclear power plant. The first reactor joined the grid on June 10, with the second expected to become operable in late 2021 or early 2022.